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‘Foolish Violation’ of agreement: President Trump on Iranian strike in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump condemned Iran's drone strike on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz as a "foolish violation" of the ceasefire agreement but indicated the incident was unlikely to trigger renewed military hostilities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
‘Foolish Violation’ of agreement: President Trump on Iranian strike in Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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