/‘Foolish Violation’ of agreement: President Trump on Iranian strike in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump termed Iran's strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz a "foolish violation" of the agreement to end the war with Tehran, while suggesting the incident was unlikely to trigger a return to active hostilities.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship,” he wrote on Truth Social midday Friday, hours after news of the strike.
“Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way,” he went on. “We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”
Trump did not specify whether, or how, the United States would respond to the incident, which took place a day earlier.
The strike marked the first such episode since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and initiate more comprehensive negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.
Trump has given little indication that he intends to resume the conflict, which he acknowledged last week could have resulted in an "economic catastrophe" had it continued. When asked about the attack, the US Central Command, responsible for overseeing American military operations in the region, referred to the President's statement.
Iran views its control over the Strait as a crucial source of leverage in negotiations. On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that vessels would be granted safe passage only through routes approved by Tehran.
While the US-Iran agreement called for maritime traffic through the Strait to return to pre-war levels, it did not specify the mechanisms for implementing the arrangement.
The two sides also differ on whether Iran can impose transit fees on passing vessels. President Trump has maintained that the Strait should remain free of tolls, whereas Tehran insists it retains the authority to levy charges on ships using the waterway.
The attack on Thursday occurred just hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that ships would be allowed safe passage through the Strait only via routes approved by Tehran, challenging the Trump administration’s assertion that the strategic waterway had fully reopened to unrestricted navigation. Following the signing of the US-Iran agreement, Washington also lifted its blockade on Iranian ports.
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