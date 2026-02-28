'For 47 years Iranian regime has chanted death to America...': Trump confirms the attacks against Tehran
Trump posted a video of approximately eight minutes in his Truth Social account, confirming a joint US–Israel military operation against Iran.
US President Donald Trump has confirmed major US combat operations against Iran. He posted a video of approximately eight minutes in his Truth Social account, confirming a joint US–Israel military operation against Iran.
Trump said, "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard terrible people. For 47 years Iranian regime has chanted death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States and its troops and its innocent people in several countries."
#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "... To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death. So, lay down your… pic.twitter.com/2QejC7UT6J — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026
