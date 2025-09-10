For Just Rs 15,000, You Can Apply For Singapore PR: Here’s How To Unlock Jobs, Housing, Top Schools

New Delhi: Indians now have a pathway to Singapore Permanent Residency (PR) for around Rs 15,000. The programme opens doors to job freedom, premium education and housing advantages in one of the world’s most liveable cities.

Applications are handled online through the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). A Singpass account is required, usually activated within 2-5 working days. Once registered, applicants must submit documents covering identity, employment, income and education.

Eligibility is wide: Employment Pass or S Pass holders, students enrolled in national programmes, spouses and children of Singapore citizens or PRs and foreign investors.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The cost totals about Rs 15,000, broken down as 100 Singapore Dollar (SGD) for the application, SGD 20 for the entry permit, SGD 50 for a five-year re-entry permit and SGD 50 for the Singapore ID card. All payments are online and non-refundable.

Approved PRs enjoy numerous advantages. They can live and work in Singapore without applying for new visas. PRs gain access to the Central Provident Fund (CPF), the ability to purchase resale HDB flats, subsidised healthcare and stronger chances for children in school admissions. After several years, PR holders can even apply for citizenship.

But there is a condition. Male PR holders, including dependent sons, are subject to National Service under Singapore’s Enlistment Act unless formally exempted.

Processing time usually takes six months. Rejections often arise from incomplete documents, short residency, unstable income history or weak social ties to Singapore.

To improve approval chances, experts suggest residing in Singapore for 2-3 years before applying, maintaining steady employment and tax filings, participating in local community activities and ensuring all documents are accurate.

For Indians exploring global options, Singapore offers a rare combination of opportunity, affordability and long-term security, provided applicants carefully navigate the paperwork.