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'Forbidden route': Oil tanker explodes after hitting naval mines as Iran tightens restriction in Hormuz

 Iran’s IRGC said a supertanker caught fire after hitting naval mines while attempting to cross the “forbidden” southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran maintained restrictions on the strategic waterway and warned vessels and maritime service providers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
'Forbidden route': Oil tanker explodes after hitting naval mines as Iran tightens restriction in Hormuz
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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