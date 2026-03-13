Force Majeure explained: Why Gulf countries are invoking the rule amid Middle East crisis?

A conflict in West Asia is beginning to rattle the world’s energy system. As fighting between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran enters its third week, gas exporters in the Gulf have started pulling an unusual legal lever, force majeure, to shield themselves from contractual obligations they can no longer meet.

The trigger is the mounting disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). With Iran warning that vessels attempting to pass through the waterway could be targeted, several Gulf energy producers say they simply cannot guarantee deliveries.

Their response has already shaken global markets.

What is force majeure?

The term force majeure comes from French and literally means “superior force”. In commercial contracts, it refers to extraordinary events that prevent one or both sides from fulfilling their obligations.

When a company declares force majeure, it is essentially saying that circumstances beyond its control, such as war, natural disasters or major political upheavals, make it impossible to honour the contract as agreed.

Depending on the wording of the contract, the clause may allow a company to temporarily suspend deliveries, renegotiate terms, or, in some cases, walk away from certain obligations without paying penalties.

Why Gulf exporters are invoking it now

Energy companies in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain say the conflict has severely disrupted shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Military strikes against Iran began on February 28. Days later, a commander from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that the Strait could be closed and that vessels attempting to pass could be attacked. The warning was later echoed by Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

With shipping suddenly uncertain, several Gulf producers moved quickly to protect themselves from contractual liabilities.

QatarEnergy was among the first. The company halted gas liquefaction operations on March 2, effectively suspending LNG exports. Soon after, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Bapco Energies in Bahrain issued similar notices.

Declaring force majeure allows these companies to avoid financial penalties for failing to deliver gas under long-term supply agreements.

Does war automatically count as force majeure?

Not necessarily. Whether a war qualifies depends largely on what the contract says. Many commercial contracts list specific events, such as armed conflict, blockades or government actions, that can trigger force majeure.

Even if war is mentioned, companies must usually demonstrate that the event directly prevents them from performing their obligations. In this case, the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is the key factor.

Ultimately, disputes over force majeure can end up in court, where judges decide whether the circumstances genuinely made performance impossible.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The narrow waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. A large share of global oil and LNG shipments passes through it every day.

When fears of disruption intensified, oil prices surged above $100 per barrel, and gas markets tightened almost immediately.

The suspension by QatarEnergy alone is significant. Qatar supplies nearly a fifth of the world’s LNG, so any halt in exports quickly ripples through global energy markets.

Impact on global gas and oil markets

The immediate effect has been a spike in prices. With a major supplier off the market, global LNG volumes have shrunk sharply. Reports say shortages could last weeks or longer if the disruption continues. Prices are expected to remain high until rising costs force industries and consumers in some markets to cut back on demand.

How countries are responding

Import-dependent economies are already scrambling to manage supply.

India, which relies heavily on imported LNG, has invoked emergency measures to redirect gas to essential sectors such as households, power generation and city gas networks. Industrial users are likely to face tighter supplies.

Meanwhile, Oman’s state trading arm OQ has also declared force majeure on deliveries to a buyer in Bangladesh after Qatari supply disruptions affected its own contracts.

These moves highlight the difficult choices facing LNG-dependent economies: governments often prioritise households and electricity generation over industrial consumption during supply shocks.

Winners and losers

The disruption could create unexpected winners. Reports say LNG exporters in the United States may benefit as buyers scramble for alternative supplies. Higher prices could generate billions of dollars in additional revenue if the disruption persists.

But the burden is likely to fall heavily on Europe, which has become increasingly dependent on US LNG in recent years to maintain gas storage and secure winter supplies.

European gas prices have already risen sharply, and stock markets in the region have shown signs of strain.

What it means for Asia

Major Asian economies, including India, China and South Korea, rely heavily on imported LNG, much of which normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Although Southeast Asia has significant fossil-fuel reserves, many countries in the region still depend on imported oil and gas. If the shipping disruptions continue, Asian buyers may face higher prices and tighter supplies, forcing governments to ration fuel or increase energy subsidies.

Can force majeure be challenged?

Yes, but only under certain conditions. If the contract clearly includes a force majeure clause covering events such as war or shipping blockades, it is difficult to challenge because both parties had already agreed to those terms.

If the clause is absent or vague, however, the affected party must convince a court that the event was truly unforeseeable and made the contract impossible to fulfil. For now, with tensions rising and the Strait of Hormuz under threat, the legal term force majeure has moved from contract fine print to the centre of the global energy crisis.