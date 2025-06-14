Forget Israel, Iran Shatters America’s Pride And Downs Crown Jewel – The $100M F-35 Jet

New Delhi/Tehran: Amid the raging conflict with Israel, Iran has claimed that its air defense systems shot down two Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jets as they breached Tehran’s airspace. Even more startling, the Islamic Republic says one of the pilots has been captured alive.

A fifth-generation stealth jet developed by the United States, the F-35 is widely considered the most advanced and expensive fighter aircraft in the world. Each unit costs an estimated Rs 700 crore (USD 90 million). If Iran’s claim holds, Tel Aviv may have suffered a staggering Rs 1,400 crore (USD 180 million) loss in a single blow – excluding the political and symbolic fallout.

According to Tehran Times, as soon as the jets entered Iranian skies, they were immediately detected and engaged by Iran’s air defense systems. One pilot reportedly ejected and parachuted safely to the ground – only to be swiftly detained by Iranian authorities.

There has been no confirmation of this incident from Israel. When asked about the claim, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated, “No such report has been verified by our channels as of now.”

Israel’s Jet Arsenal: RAAM, SOUFA and the ADIR

The Israeli Air Force, in its offensive against Iran, is reported to be using a powerful combination of American-made jets – the RAAM (F-15I), SOUFA (F-16I) and the ADIR, Tel Aviv’s customised variant of the F-35.

In videos released by the IDF, the F-35I, dubbed “Adir”, plays a central role in deep-penetration missions. Known for its stealth technology, speed and precision strike capabilities, F-35 is nearly invisible to radar and considered virtually untouchable in aerial combat. It further makes Iran’s claim all the more explosive.

Each F-35 fighter jet is a single-seat and multirole combat aircraft with unmatched stealth, sensor fusion and targeting capabilities. It is nicknamed “Panther” due to its agility and lethality. A hit on even one of these flying machines would represent not just a financial loss but a psychological dent in the West’s air dominance narrative.

Israel is reportedly using over 200 fighter jets in its ongoing military campaign against Iran. In a strike mission dubbed “Operation Rising Lion”, launched on Friday, Israeli forces targeted senior Iranian leadership and nuclear assets.

Six Iranian nuclear scientists, four top military officials and over 60 civilians have been killed in the strikes. The F-35 jets were believed to be leading these operations.

Whether or not Tehran’s claims prove to be accurate, this conflict is entering uncharted territory and the skies above the Middle East may never look the same again.