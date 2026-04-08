Forget Pakistan and Nepal: China’s fuel prices spike again in 15 days, India holds firm for 4 years

US-Israel-Iran War: The ripple effects of the US-Israel-Iran war are being felt across international fuel markets. China, which often projects itself as a superpower, has not been immune. In the past 15 days, Beijing has announced its second hike in petrol and diesel prices, exposing vulnerabilities even in the world’s second-largest economy.

By contrast, India has held its ground, keeping fuel prices steady for the past four years despite the international turmoil.

The ongoing war in West Asia has pushed international oil prices higher. As a result, governments are forced to adjust domestic rates. China’s top economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), confirmed that the new increase would come into effect from April 8. This follows an earlier hike on March 23, showing how much pressure Beijing is under as fears of a potential fuel shortage grow due to the war.

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The NDRC indicated that fluctuations in international crude prices after the March adjustments necessitated further increases. Under the latest revision, petrol prices will rise by 420 yuan (approximately $61) per ton, while diesel prices will go up by 400 yuan ($58) per ton. On a per-liter basis, this translates to roughly a 4-rupee increase for petrol and a 4.49-rupee increase for diesel.

In neighboring Pakistan, the impact has been far more severe, with petrol reaching 458 rupees per liter and diesel climbing to 520 rupees. It is a 1.5 times rise since the crisis began.

Production and supply measures

To stabilise the market, the NDRC has directed China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation to maintain production and ensure smooth transportation.

Authorities have been instructed to tighten market monitoring and inspections and take strict action against any violations of the national pricing policy.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, China has roughly four months of emergency oil reserves, which provides a buffer during rising international prices.

How China’s imports depend on Hormuz

China imports around 70% of its crude oil. Nearly 45% of that passes through the Strait of Hormuz. It means about 30% of its total oil supply depends on this waterway.

Analysts say that, given China’s energy consumption mix and reliance on electricity generation, any disruption at Hormuz could have a more muted impact compared with other major economies in Asia.

In addition, China benefits from long-term energy supply agreements with Russia and gas pipelines, helping offset some of the risks from Middle East instability.

While other countries face rising fuel prices, India has kept its rates stable for four years. This stability is credited to India’s mix of supply sources and strong domestic policies, which have protected consumers from the price shocks hitting Pakistan, Nepal and now China.