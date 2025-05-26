Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, has levelled serious accusations against the country's present interim government head, Muhammad Yunus. In a recent audio message posted on her Awami League party's social media page, Hasina claimed that Yunus is 'selling the nation to stay in power'.

Sheikh Hasina also expressed strong opposition to the ban on her party, deeming it unconstitutional. Furthermore, Hasina alleged that Yunus took control of the government with the support of extremist groups, sparking controversy and tension in Bangladesh's political landscape. This attack by the former Prime Minister came amid the current developments surrounding Yunus's leadership and reports of potential general elections in Bangladesh, with the military's role in the electoral process being a point of discussion.

As per a report in NDTV, Sheikh Hasina in her audio message said, "My father did not agree to America's demands for St. Martin's Island. He had to give his life for that. And that was my destiny as I never thought of selling the country to stay in power."

She recalled how Bangladeshi took up arms and fought along with her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for Bangladesh's independence and said, "It can't be anyone's intention to give up even an inch of that country's soil to anyone. But what a misfortune it is today. Such a person came to power, a person who is loved by the people of the whole country, a person who is loved by the world, and what happened to that person today when he came to power?"

Sheikh Hasina has accused Muhammad Yunus of seizing power in Bangladesh with the help of extremist groups, including terrorists banned internationally. She claims that Yunus's administration has released many of these individuals, allowing militants to regain influence in the country.

"He has seized power with the help of terrorists, even those who are banned in various international arenas, against whom my government protected the people of Bangladesh. After only one terrorist attack, we took strict measures. Many were arrested. Now prisons are empty. They released everyone. Now Bangladesh is the reign of those militants," she said.

"The constitution of our great Bengali nation, we got it through a long struggle and the liberation war. Who gave this militant leader, who has illegally seized power, the right to touch the constitution? He does not have the mandate of the people and has no constitutional basis. That position (Chief Advisor) also has no basis, and it does not exist. So, how can he change the law without a parliament? This is illegal. They have banned the Awami League," the report further stated, citing Hasina.