Former British ambassador to US Mandelson arrested for ‘misconduct’ amid Epstein probe

Former UK Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson was arrested on Monday by the British Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a move that came after the revelation of his past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In its statement, the London Metropolitan Police said, "Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," without naming Mandelson.

The Mandelson was dismissed from his prestigious diplomatic post in September 2025 after the extent of his ties to Epstein came to light, as per Reuters report.

Mandelson's arrest marks the second linked to the Epstein files. Last week, King Charles’ younger brother, former Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Duke of York, was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over separate allegations, which he has consistently denied.

The former prince was interrogated over alleged misconduct related to his tenure as UK trade envoy and was released after 11 hours in custody.

Earlier this month, police launched an investigation after the US Department of Justice released additional files related to Epstein.

The recent batch of documents allegedly, include emails indicating that Mandelson, while serving as Business Secretary in 2009 under then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, shared market-sensitive government information with Epstein during the global financial crisis under Prime Minister Gordon Brown, as per Euro News.

Mandelson held multiple senior positions, including European Commissioner and later UK Ambassador to the United States. Despite reports that he maintained contact with Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction in the US for soliciting a minor, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed him to the key diplomatic role in December 2024.



Starmer removed Mandelson from his post in September 2025 after his earlier disclosures about the extent of his association with Epstein.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister publicly apologised to Epstein's victims, saying, "I am sorry. Sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson's lies and appointing him."

Police are now investigating claims that Mandelson may have shared sensitive government information with Epstein around 15 years ago. The detailed inquiry is underway.