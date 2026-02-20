Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018841https://zeenews.india.com/world/former-prince-andrew-released-from-police-custody-hours-after-arrest-in-epstein-case-still-under-investigation-3018841.html
NewsWorldFormer Prince Andrew released from police custody hours after arrest in Epstein case; still under investigation
PRINCE ANDREW

Former Prince Andrew released from police custody hours after arrest in Epstein case; still under investigation

Thames Valley Police confirmed that Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was questioned throughout the day and released under investigation, meaning he has not been charged or cleared.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former Prince Andrew released from police custody hours after arrest in Epstein case; still under investigation Image Credit: ANI

Former Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest came amid allegations that he sent confidential government documents to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was questioned throughout the day and released under investigation, meaning he has not been charged or cleared.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Police issued confirmation about the development in its statement after Andrew left a police station after his arrest. 

In its statement Thames Valley Police said, “On Thursday we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. “The arrested man has now been released under investigation. “We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.” 

However, Police did not identify the suspect, in accordance with standard procedures in UK.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long faced public scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the recent arrest represents a notable intensification of legal pressures on the Duke.

 Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, commented on his demeanor following the arrest.

“He appeared dazed and shell-shocked, slouching as he walked,” BBC reported citing Anderson. 

 The image of him leaving custody highlighted what many see as his “extraordinary fall from grace,” Anderson added, noting that the day’s events would leave the Royal Family feeling both “bruised” and “shattered.”

Although Buckingham Palace was not informed ahead of time about the arrest, King Charles said that the authorities had the royal family’s “full and wholehearted support and cooperation” throughout the process.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Auto news
Tata Punch EV facelift launching tomorrow - Expected price, changes and more
Atal Canteens Delhi
Delhi LG Vinai Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate 25 new Atal Canteens
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at Sandringham: A timeline of controversy
Wheel of Fortune India
Akshay Kumar takes stand against racism on Wheel of Fortune India
Bangladesh India cricket relations
After T20 World Cup controversy, Bangladesh eyes fresh cricketing ties
Iran US tensions
Could US and Israel Launch Weeks-Long War on Iran?
Reunion
Bollywood 90's divas reunite: Bhagyashree and Madhoo's reunion delights fans
IIT JAM
IIT JAM 2026 response sheet released: Check how to download, raise objections
 India AI Impact Summit 2026
Delhi: PM Modi holds meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron
US-Iran talks
EXPLAINED | Talks in Geneva, tensions in Hormuz: Who’s blocking a US-Iran Deal