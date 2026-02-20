Former Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest came amid allegations that he sent confidential government documents to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was questioned throughout the day and released under investigation, meaning he has not been charged or cleared.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Police issued confirmation about the development in its statement after Andrew left a police station after his arrest.

In its statement Thames Valley Police said, “On Thursday we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. “The arrested man has now been released under investigation. “We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.”

However, Police did not identify the suspect, in accordance with standard procedures in UK.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long faced public scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the recent arrest represents a notable intensification of legal pressures on the Duke.

Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, commented on his demeanor following the arrest.

“He appeared dazed and shell-shocked, slouching as he walked,” BBC reported citing Anderson.

The image of him leaving custody highlighted what many see as his “extraordinary fall from grace,” Anderson added, noting that the day’s events would leave the Royal Family feeling both “bruised” and “shattered.”

Although Buckingham Palace was not informed ahead of time about the arrest, King Charles said that the authorities had the royal family’s “full and wholehearted support and cooperation” throughout the process.