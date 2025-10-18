Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Not Guilty To Mishandling Classified Documents

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has reportedly pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the allegations of mishandling classified information on Friday (local time).

Citing Al Jazeera, ANI reported that Bolton appeared at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, where he turned himself in and entered his plea.

Bolton's indictment follows a recent wave of legal actions targeting prominent Trump critics after the US President appointed personal lawyer Lindsey Halligan as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Who Is John Bolton?

Bolton is a veteran of four Republican administrations. He has previously served as Assistant Attorney General under Ronald Reagan and also held diplomatic roles under George HW Bush.

He was appointed UN Ambassador by George W Bush, and served as National Security Adviser to US President Donald Trump.

What Are Charges Against John Bolton?

Bolton is facing a total of 18 charges: eight counts of transmitting national defence information and ten counts of unlawfully retaining such materials.

Each count carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years, meaning Bolton could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Bolton's tenure under Trump has drawn significant attention, with some observers suggesting the charges may be politically motivated, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Earlier, in August, FBI agents raided Bolton's home in Bethesda, Maryland, seizing hard drives and boxes of documents. The 26-page indictment, unsealed on Thursday, stems from that investigation.

Allegations are that Bolton "abused his position" by sharing over a thousand pages of classified material, some rated "Top Secret/SCI", with two unauthorised individuals, reported to be close family members. Additionally, he is also accused of unlawfully keeping notes and records related to national defence, including handwritten diary-like entries later typed and shared electronically.

As per ANI, the indictment also claims Bolton was targeted by a hacker linked to the Iranian government, who may have accessed some of the sensitive material in his possession.

Following his arraignment, Bolton was released and is scheduled to reappear in court on November 21.