Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead in Lviv

Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy has been Shot Dead in Lviv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In a post on X, Zelensky said, "Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported the first known circumstances of the horrendous murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Zelensky added that, "All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported the first known circumstances of the horrendous murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones. All necessary forces and means… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / (@ZelenskyyUa) August 30, 2025

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited. Stay updated with Zee News for more updates.)