RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead In Lviv

Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead in Lviv

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead In LvivAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy has been Shot Dead in Lviv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. 

In a post on X, Zelensky said, "Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported the first known circumstances of the horrendous murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Zelensky added that, "All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer."

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited. Stay updated with Zee News for more updates.)

 

