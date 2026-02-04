Former US first lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband arrested for murdering his current wife

The ex-husband of former US first lady Jill Biden was arrested and charged with the murder of his current wife, official said on Tuesday.

77-year old William Stevenson, has been taken into custody on Monday and is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Stevenson, as per grand jury indictment filed in Delaware, The Guardian reported.

His wife, Linda Stevenson died in December 2025. On December 28, 2025, New Castle county Police responded to reported domestic dispute, when they found Linda unresponsive in living room of their home.

Police officials instantly tried life-saving measures, but despite their efforts, Linda could not survive. After a week-long extensive investigation, William Stevenson was arrested.

In its press release, the Police informed that Linda Stevenson’s body had been handed over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy would be performed to establish the cause and manner of her death.

William Stevenson was earlier married to Jill Biden (Jill Tracy Jacobs) from February 1970 to May 1975. Both of them got married when Jill was 18-year-old student at the University of Delaware and Stevenson was 23-year-old .

Later, Jill Jacobs met then US senator Joe Biden in March 1975.

Currently, William Stevenson is in custody at the Howard Young correctional institution as he could not able to pay $500,000 cash bail.

However, the statement from Joe and Jill Biden is yet to made over the matter.