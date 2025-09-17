Four Arrested After Trump-Epstein Images Projected On Windsor Castle As US President Visits UK | Video

Four people were arrested in London on Tuesday after images of US President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle. The video montage, displayed on one of the castle towers, featured a mugshot of Trump, portraits of Epstein, newspaper headlines, and footage of the two men dancing together.

The projection was carried out by the activist group Donkey, known for its viral stunts targeting politicians. Thames Valley Police said the arrests were made on suspicion of “malicious communications,” and described the act as a public stunt, emphasizing that unauthorized activity around Windsor Castle is taken very seriously.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WARM BRITISH WELCOME FOR DONALD TRUMP... Protesters managed to project images of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew onto the outside walls of Windsor Castle.@chrisshipitv pic.twitter.com/qx2py1Akks — Earth Hippy (@hippyygoat) September 17, 2025

Trump's UK Visit

President Trump arrived in the United Kingdom late Tuesday for his second state visit and is scheduled to meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. He and his wife, Melania, will stay at the castle, hosted by the King and Queen Camilla.

Trump has previously faced scrutiny over his ties with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before facing trial for sexual exploitation. Even before his arrival, dozens of protesters had gathered in Windsor to oppose his visit.

Trump has faced scrutiny over his association with his former associate Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before standing trial for sexual exploitation. Even before Air Force One arrived in UK on Tuesday, dozens of protesters had gathered in Windsor to voice their opposition to his visit.

Trump And Epstein Controversy

Trump has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein through social interactions in the 1990s and 2000s, but has never been accused of any criminal involvement. During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to release the so-called "Epstein files," which are believed to contain documents, flight logs, and communications related to Epstein’s network, possibly exposing prominent figures allegedly involved in Epstein's trafficking activities. Supporters expected Trump to declassify these files to reveal a list of influential people connected to Epstein and his crimes.

However, the US Justice Department and FBI reviewed the documents and announced that no incriminating "client list" exists and that Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in 2019.

ALSO READ: BJP To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Celebrations Across States: Key Highlights