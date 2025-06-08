Four Baloch Fighters Killed In Intense Gun Battle With Pro-Government Militia In Barkhan

Four Baloch fighters were killed in a fierce clash with a "state-backed" armed group in Balochistan's Barkhan district on Friday, reports The Balochistan Post.

The confrontation occurred in the Koh-e-Jandar area of Rakni tehsil and lasted several hours. Residents reported the use of heavy weapons on both sides during the exchange of fire.

The deceased have been identified as Mustafa Noor of Tasp, Panjgur; Samiullah from Malai Bazaar, Turbat; Rasaan Qadir of Dansar, Awaran; and Shahzaib from Guni, Greshag. Their bodies were later transferred to a hospital in Rakni.

As per The Balochistan Post, the opposing group involved in the clash is a "state-backed death squad," a term widely used by residents and activists for pro-government militias believed to be operating under the protection of Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies.

Despite the severity of the incident, Pakistani authorities have not released any official statement regarding the confrontation.

In a separate incident, heavy fighting was reported in the Spilinji area of Mastung district during a military operation carried out by Pakistani forces. According to The Balochistan Post, large contingents of troops entered the mountainous region late Thursday night. Following their arrival, intense gunfire and multiple explosions were reported, indicating a prolonged engagement. There were casualties on both sides, and ambulances and reinforcements were seen entering the area.

The exact number of dead or wounded remains unknown, and no Baloch armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the clashes in Spilinji.

Armed Baloch groups have long been active in the region and have previously carried out attacks on military convoys and installations. The recent events underscore the persistent volatility in Balochistan, where conflict between nationalist groups and state forces continues to escalate.