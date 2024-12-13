Four-Day Workweek Becomes A Reality In This Country: Step Taken To Increase Birth Rate

Japan’s fertility rate remains critically low at 1.2, with Tokyo’s at 0.99, far below the 2.1 rate needed to stabilize the population. Despite efforts such as parental leave, daycare subsidies, cash incentives, and a government-run dating app, the birth rate continues to decline.

To address its population crisis driven by declining birth rates and an aging population, Tokyo will implement a four-day workweek for metropolitan government employees starting in April 2025.

This initiative aims to ease challenges faced by working parents, particularly women, by promoting work-life balance. A new “childcare partial leave” policy will also allow some employees to work two fewer hours daily. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike highlighted the importance of flexible work options to help women manage childcare while sustaining careers.

A four-day workweek could reduce Japan’s demanding work culture, which places an unequal burden on women for housework and childcare. Studies show such policies increase men’s involvement in domestic tasks, potentially supporting women in having more children. For instance, men spent 22% more time on childcare during four-day workweek trials in various countries.

Although societal changes are necessary for broader adoption, research suggests four-day workweeks boost productivity, lower stress, and improve well-being. However, experts warn this is not a universal solution and must be part of broader systemic reforms to address Japan’s demographic challenges.