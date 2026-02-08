Four Indian students injured in knife attack in Russia’s Ufa; Indian Embassy takes cognizance | What we know so far

Four Indians were among several other individuals who sustained injuries in a knife attack in Russia's Ufa. The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the incident on late Saturday. Officials from the Consulate of India in Kazan have been sent to Ufa to provide support.

The attack prompted immediate intervention by Indian diplomatic authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi has also been notified.

Meanwhile, the Embassy reported ongoing communication with Russian authorities to obtain further information and to ensure that the injured receive appropriate medical care.

"An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students," the Embassy said.

— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026

According to reports, the incident occurred at a sports hall inside a foreign students’ hostel at a university. India Today reported that, according to Russia’s Interior Ministry, initial information suggested that a 15-year-old entered the dormitory armed with a knife and attacked the students. Meanwhile, two police officers were also reportedly injured while attempting to intervene.

The incident has generated concern within the Indian community in Russia, particularly among students, who constitute a significant portion of the diaspora in cities such as Kazan, Ufa, and Moscow, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, parents and families in India are awaiting additional information regarding the condition of the injured students.

Earlier this week, the Centre informed the Parliament about the deaths of Indian Students due to violent attacks from 2018 to 2025.

According to ANI, as per the data made available by the government, 17 students died in Canada, followed by 9 in the USA. Three students in Australia, among others.

(with agencies' inputs)