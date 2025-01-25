Four Israeli Female Soldiers To Be Released From Hamas Captivity Today

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that it received from Hamas, through the mediating countries, the names of four Israeli female soldiers who will be released from Gaza on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal.

The list includes Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, army observers aged 19-20 who were abducted by Hamas from the Israeli army's surveillance base at Nahal Oz on October 7, 2023, near the Gaza Strip border, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli media outlets reported that the Hamas list violates the terms of the agreement, which stipulates that female civilians are to be released before any other.

Hebrew media outlets reported that Israel agreed to the release of the four hostages named by Hamas after deciding the violation was not grave enough to collapse the deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel is expected to release around 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the four soldiers.

This will be the second swap of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal after three Israeli civilian women and 90 Palestinian women and minors were released on Sunday in the first swap.

Earlier, in a brief statement, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that four Israeli females, all soldiers, would be released on Saturday.

Obeida revealed the names of the soldiers to be freed.

The announcement is part of a prisoner exchange deal negotiated between Hamas and Israel, aiming to address long-standing tensions regarding detainees on both sides.

However, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that the list did not align with the terms of the agreement.

Israel's Channel 12 News disclosed that, according to the agreement, female civilians should be released first, ahead of all other individuals.

The channel added that Israel has begun consultations regarding the list submitted by Hamas.