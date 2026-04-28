Four killed in Pakistan’s cross-border strikes in Afghanistan

The Taliban regime has accused Pakistan of launching cross-border mortar and rocket attacks in eastern Kunar province on Monday, claiming that at least four people were killed and dozens were injured, as tensions escalated between the two neighbours amid fragile peace talks.

As per the Taliban authorities, the attacks targeted civilian areas in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province. Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said around 45 people were wounded, including students, women, and children, after homes and the Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University came under fire, reported Al Jazeera.

"We strongly condemn these attacks by the Pakistani military regime, in which ordinary people, academic, and educational institutions were targeted, and declare them unforgivable war crimes," Fitrat said in a statement.

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Pakistan, however, rejected the allegations outright. Its Information Ministry described the claims as a "blatant lie." In a post on X, the ministry stated that any action taken by Pakistan would be "well declared" and would be based on solid evidence targeting militant infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials reported that at least three civilians were injured in South Waziristan due to gunfire. They described the incident as one of the most serious clashes since a ceasefire was agreed upon in March.

The fresh outbreak of violence threatens to derail the fragile peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The ceasefire, brokered during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, had brought a temporary halt to weeks of intense fighting that erupted after a sharp escalation along the Durand Line , the 2,640-km border separating the two countries, in February.

The latest escalation is reportedly linked to an incident near the Afghan border city of Spin Boldak, where a child was allegedly shot by Pakistani forces. This triggered retaliatory exchanges between Taliban fighters and Pakistani troops, according to Afghan media reports.

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Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained tense since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of harbouring militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whom it blames for attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban government has denied these allegations, insisting that militancy inside Pakistan is an internal Pakistani matter.

China has been actively mediating between the two sides, with additional diplomatic efforts from countries including Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates aimed at stabilising the situation. However, recurring clashes and mutual accusations continue to undermine progress toward a lasting resolution.



(with ANI inputs)

