Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962425https://zeenews.india.com/world/four-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-in-russias-samara-region-2962425.html
NewsWorld
UKRAINE DRONE STRIKE RUSSIA

Four Killed In Ukrainian Drone Attack In Russia's Samara Region

A nighttime drone attack by Ukraine killed four people and injured another in Russia's Samara region, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 08:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Four Killed In Ukrainian Drone Attack In Russia's Samara RegionImage (IANS)

A nighttime drone attack by Ukraine killed four people and injured another in Russia's Samara region, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Saturday. "It is with deep sorrow that I report that four people were killed as a result of a night attack by enemy UAVs," Fedorishchev said on social media.

Another person was injured, and the regional government will provide the families of the victims with the necessary assistance, including financial support, he added. The Russian Defence Ministry said Saturday that air defence systems shot down 149 drones overnight, including 15 over the Samara region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Russia said that a flight by three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region adhered to international aviation rules and did not cross into the airspace of other countries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a statement published on its Telegram channel on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said that the redeployment flight on Friday was scheduled in advance and carried out under objective monitoring systems, which confirmed that no borders were violated.

The statement came after Estonia's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires on Friday to protest what it claimed was an airspace violation by Russian aircraft.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "the incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland, where three Russian Federation MiG-31 fighter aircraft entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes."

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Tallinn would seek NATO consultations under Article 4 in response to what she called Russia's provocations. Article 4 allows any NATO member to call for discussions when it perceives a threat to its territorial integrity or security.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh