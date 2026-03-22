Four weeks in, Washington still can't answer one question: What does Trump want from Iran?

Four weeks into a war that was supposed to last four, the United States appears to be making it up as it goes. What began on 28 February as what President Donald Trump called a swift, targeted campaign against Iran has spiralled into one of the most chaotic military adventures in recent American memory. The Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded, oil prices are soaring, Gulf nations are under missile fire, and Trump, depending on which hour you catch him, is either winding down the war or threatening to obliterate Iran's power plants.

Both, apparently, can be true at once.

A war without a clear goal

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Analysts say Trump launched the campaign without a coherent strategy and badly miscalculated how Tehran would respond. Far from folding under American air power, Iran has absorbed the killing of its top political and military leaders and continued striking back, targeting Israel, Gulf countries, and US assets across the region.

Tehran has also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes. The economic fallout has been swift. Analysts are now warning of a potential global recession. In a remarkable turn, Washington has already had to allow sales of sanctioned Russian oil to ease the energy crunch, and has been pressing allies, so far without success, to help police the strait.

What does Trump actually want?

That question has become increasingly difficult to answer, even for those paying close attention to Washington.

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social that the US was "very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East." He listed the war's aims as degrading Iran's missile capability, destroying its defence industrial base, eliminating its navy and air force, preventing Tehran from ever approaching nuclear weapons capability, and securing the Strait of Hormuz.

He then declared that Iran had been "blown off the map" and that he had met his own goals "weeks ahead of schedule."

Less than an hour later, he issued a fresh ultimatum: if Iran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the US would strike and "obliterate" its power plants, starting with the largest. Iran's response was immediate; it threatened to hit energy sites across the Middle East if its power infrastructure was touched.

In the same window, Washington announced it was dispatching three more warships to the region, carrying roughly 2,500 additional Marines. Around 50,000 US military personnel are already deployed.

A timeline of contradictions

The confusion is not new. It has been a feature of this conflict from day one.

The morning after the war began, Trump told the Daily Mail it would be "a four-week process." The following day, he revised that to "four to five weeks", but with the capacity to go longer. On 8 March, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told CBS's 60 Minutes that the campaign was "only just the beginning." The next day, Trump told the same channel the war was "very complete, pretty much" and running "way ahead of schedule."

On 9 March alone, Trump managed to describe the conflict as "both complete and just beginning," later adding that the US had "already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough." Two days later, he cautioned against leaving too soon, "We've got to finish the job."

Iranian leaders, for their part, have consistently denied making any ceasefire approach to Washington, contradicting repeated claims from both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran's military capabilities have been "completely destroyed."

US military officials have acknowledged carrying out heavy bombardments of Iran's coastline, including with bunker-buster bombs, yet Iran's ability to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz remains intact.

The war, in other words, is neither won nor winding down. It is simply ongoing, with no clear exit in sight.