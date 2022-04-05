Fourth wave scare: China extends lockdown as Shanghai sees new surge in Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: China on Tuesday (April 5, 2022) extended Covid-19 restrictions in its biggest city of Shanghai after new coronavirus cases surged to more than 13,000.

The two-stage lockdown, which was originally set to end on Tuesday in Shanghai's western districts, has now been extended until further notice. Authorities announced late on Monday that further restrictions would be placed on the city transportation networks from Tuesday, with more subway lines suspended.

The major Chinese financial centre had put over 26 million residents under lockdown last week to contain the city's biggest-ever coronavirus outbreak.

Shanghai reported a record 13,086 new asymptomatic Covid-19 infections on April 4, the city government said, up from 8,581 the previous day. Symptomatic cases fell on Monday to 268, from 425 a day earlier.

Military, doctors sent to Shanghai to test 26 million residents

At least 38,000 personnel have been deployed to Shanghai from other regions to fight the Omicron variant. State media has described it as the biggest nationwide medical operation since the shutdown of Wuhan in early 2020.

Sun Chunlan, China`s vice-premier in charge of the Covid-19 response, said during an inspection of testing sites in Shanghai on Monday that prevention and control work was now at a "critical point" and it was vital that every resident was tested.

New Covid-19 variant identified in Suzhou raises concerns

A new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in Suzhou, which borders Shanghai. Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province has identified a confirmed coronavirus disease patient infected with a mutation VOC/Omicron variant BA.1.1, unidentified in previously found strains worldwide.

It has now posed new threats to the already dangerous situation in the region.

1,235 new confirmed coronavirus cases in China

Nationwide, China recorded 1,235 confirmed coronavirus cases for April 4, down from 1,405 a day earlier, including 1,173 local transmissions. The number of new asymptomatic cases stood at 15,355, compared with 11,862 a day earlier.

The number of Covid-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 25,724, including 54 in critical conditions. There was no new Covid-19

death and the toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.

(With agency inputs)