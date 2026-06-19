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Fragile US-Iran truce holds as Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon

The Israeli forces allege Hezbollah had violated the ceasfire when a suspected drone strike killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
Fragile US-Iran truce holds as Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon

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