/Fragile US-Iran truce holds as Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon

"Hezbollah violated the ceasefire in an attempt to prevent our forces from completing the destruction of its capabilities, which it built over the years, and we responded to it forcefully. During the past night hours and until now, the Israel Defence Forces attacked more than 100 Hezbollah targets in various areas of Lebanon, including in the Bekaa Valley and Nabatieh. The Israel Defence Forces eliminated dozens of terrorists during these strikes. The Israel Defence Forces' forces enjoy full operational freedom to remove threats in every area where the Chief of the General Staff has instructed the provision of all capabilities to the forces in the field. We will not allow anyone to threaten us," he wrote in a post on X.