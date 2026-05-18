Frame-by-frame: Video of 2 US Navy jets' mid-air collision during Idaho air show; Pilots safe

US Navy Jets Crash: A major military air show in Idaho took a dramatic turn on Sunday when two US Navy fighter jets collided mid-air and crashed into the ground bursting into flames. The collision forced all four crew members to eject just moments before the aircraft slammed into the ground. Miraculously, all four personnel survived and are currently in stable condition, reported WION.

According to the report, the incident involved a pair of EA-18G Growlers—specialized electronic warfare variants of the F/A-18 Super Hornet—assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 out of Whidbey Island, Washington. According to Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet, the tactical jets were in the middle of a flight demonstration when they made contact.

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Spectator footage captured the harrowing moment the two aircraft appeared to touch, sending them into a tandem spin. The video shows four white parachutes deploying against the sky just as the multi-million-dollar jets plummeted to the earth, erupting into a massive fireball upon impact.

Following the crash, base officials immediately placed the installation on lockdown and canceled the remainder of the "Gunfighter Skies" air show.

WATCH: Two US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets collided mid-air while performing at an air show in Idaho.



All pilots ejected and were seen descending safely under parachutes. pic.twitter.com/nExUeTY84q — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 17, 2026

The event, located about 50 miles south of Boise, was highly anticipated as it marked the first time the base had hosted the showcase since 2018. The weekend-long festival of aviation history and modern military power was headlined by the US Air Force Thunderbirds.

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The base has seen its share of air show drama in the past. The last event in 2018 was marred by tragedy when a hang glider pilot died during a performance. Furthermore, in 2003, a Thunderbirds pilot narrowly escaped a crash at the base, ejecting less than a second before impact after successfully steering his malfunctioning jet away from the spectators.

Military officials have confirmed that a formal investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of Sunday's collision.