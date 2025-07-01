France Blocks Israeli Weapons Display At Paris Air Show, Citing ‘Rules’ – But Is There A Bigger Fear At Play?

New Delhi: Paris stood still. Not because of a war. But because of weapons made for one. Inside the sprawling halls of the Paris Air Show, defense firms from across the globe proudly lined up their finest killing machines. Jets, drones, sensors and missiles. But the ones drawing the sharpest eyes – Israeli weapons – never made it to the spotlight.

Their stand went dark before the curtains even rose. The French government shut it down.

Elbit Systems. Rafael. IAI. Uvision. Their displays were packed away. Their names missing from the usual buzz. French authorities said the Israeli companies refused to comply with rules that banned “offensive weapons” from public view.

That is the official version.

The unofficial one? Whispers of fear. Of losing ground. Of a defense market changing faster than France can adapt. Because while Paris champions heavy machines like Rafale jets or long-range systems developed by Dassault or Thales, Israel has walked a different path – leaner, cheaper, faster and deadlier. Precision over size. Speed over scale.

And the results show.

From micro-missiles to AI-guided loitering munitions, Israel’s arsenal is making waves. Its war-tested systems are drawing buyers across Asia, Africa and the Gulf.

And perhaps, stealing thunder from Europe’s traditional powers.

At this year’s Paris Air Show, that shift was impossible to ignore. Until it was made invisible.

Reports suggest the Israeli defense ministry’s booth stayed open, but hardware remained out of sight. A few smaller booths were allowed, stripped of equipment. The giants, however, were blocked altogether.

The message was clear.

France called it enforcement of rules. Israel saw it as politics.

This comes as Paris sharpens its criticism of Israeli strikes in Gaza. President Emmanuel Macron questioned Israel’s right to “self-defense”. The French prime minister defended the weapons ban, saying the conditions were shared in advance and Israel had agreed.

But defense experts in Israel are not buying that line.

Takle Mekonen, a prominent Israeli strategist, argues the French move was not just about Gaza. It was about market share, power and fear.

He points to billions earned by Israel’s defense sector. The high-end exports. The jobs. The speed of innovation.

And the fact that Israel’s clients today include nations that once only turned to Europe.

That trend is growing. So is the discomfort it creates.

At Paris, that discomfort just spilled out into the open only to be swiftly covered by a black curtain.