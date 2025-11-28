France Hands Over Its Most Guarded Military Secret To India - Technology That America And Russia Never Dared To Share

For decades, India's fighter jets have had one major weakness, a dependence so deep that it kept the nation's defence ambitions tied to foreign powers. Every Sukhoi, every MiG, every Tejas that flew in Indian skies relied on a foreign engine, built elsewhere, maintained elsewhere, controlled elsewhere. This single gap has held back India’s push for real military self-reliance, a technological peak that always seemed out of reach. Until now.

France’s aerospace giant Safran has finally broken that barrier. Instead of selling engines or offering limited licensed production, Safran has agreed to something no country has ever given India: a full, 100% transfer of jet engine technology. This includes the ultra-complex “hot section,” the part of the engine where temperatures peak and real capability is forged. It’s the same technology the US refused to share and Russia kept to itself. And now, France is handing it to India.

The Deal That Breaks All Rules

"It's a complete transfer of technologies. We along with DRDO are basically going to develop a new engine together in India. This is unique because no one else has made that offer," Olivier Andries, CEO of Safran, told ET in an interview.

This isn’t just talk, it’s the real deal. The 120–140 kilonewton engine for India’s twin-engine Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the country’s own fifth-generation stealth fighter, will now be developed and built in India. Major players like Tata, L&T, and Adani Defence are set to join this massive national project.

The USD 7 Billion Revolution

Government sources say the joint venture with DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) will cost about USD 7 billion. But the real breakthrough is this: India will own the intellectual property for key parts of the engine, including compressors and turbines. In simple terms, India will fully own the technology.

Dinakar Peri of Carnegie India summed it up well: jet engine technology is the highest level of military tech and has been India’s biggest hurdle to true self-reliance. If this deal really delivers 100% transfer of technology, India should make a roadmap to absorb the skills and knowledge fully.

Why This Changes Everything

Currently, every Indian fighter jet is powered by foreign engines. A massive chunk of a fighter's cost goes toward the engine and its maintenance. India's Project Kaveri attempted to break this dependency but failed to generate adequate thrust.

Safran isn't stopping there. The company has agreed to set up an assembly line for M88 engines used in Rafale fighter jets after receiving French government approval. "We stand ready to both develop and make in India," Olivier Andries, CEO of Safran, emphasized.

