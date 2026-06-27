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Viral video: Desperate shoppers stampede French store for air conditioners amid brutal 40°C heatwave

A viral video shows desperate shoppers stampeding a store in Chambéry, France, to buy air conditioners as a historic heatwave pushes past 40°C.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 09:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Viral video: Desperate shoppers stampede French store for air conditioners amid brutal 40°C heatwave
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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