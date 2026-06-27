/Viral video: Desperate shoppers stampede French store for air conditioners amid brutal 40°C heatwave

Amidst a historic and vicious heatwave engulfing Western Europe, the unusual case of panicked shoppers has been reported out of France. A video depicting an urgent rush of people shopping for air conditioners and coolers upon opening the doors of a retailer has been circulating on social media, illustrating the seriousness of the climate crisis currently affecting the area.
The event that has occurred at one of the major department stores in eastern France's Chambéry has been captured on camera and published by the popular French news company Cpasdeslol on their X (formerly Twitter) account.
The widely spread video displays a large number of locals standing in front of the store in anticipation of entering its premises. As soon as the security shutters were rolled up, the crowd stormed the premises, running past staff members straight to the seasonal appliances aisle.
The situation soon deteriorated into a frenzy of desperate shoppers jostling, shoving, and dragging down box units with the goal of securing an air conditioner or a cooling fan before supplies ran out. Everyone watching was left flabbergasted by how fast the stampede happened – something not often seen in retail establishments in Europe.
Social media users from France have been reacting to the video by pointing out that they had never experienced such a weather-related stampede in their country before.
This frantic run on home-cooling electronics is being fueled by the record-breaking temperatures hitting France this summer. The Paris metropolitan area and the rest of France saw mercury levels exceeding the critical 40°C (104°F) mark this week, making staying comfortable in one's home impossible without artificial cooling.
Until now, homes in France and other parts of northern Europe did not see a need to install air conditioners in their houses since the summers there were traditionally milder. However, with the national average temperature reaching record levels of 29.8°C, local supply chains have been struggling to keep up with this sharp spike in consumer demand.
Weather scientists and climatologists have identified the root cause of this intense weather event to be a giant "heat dome" hovering above the continent.
When the air pressure in an atmosphere becomes high, it traps the hot air below its surface from the oceans. As clouds fail to form in the process, continuous exposure to direct sun rays causes a constant increase in temperature both at night and during the day.
As warned by climate scientists, such intense heatwave cycles due to rapid global warming are shifting from occasional events to seasonal dangers.
It's not just France facing this weather phenomenon, but also its neighboring countries like Spain and Italy have recorded extremely high temperatures and a long period of drought.
Accordingly, health warnings have been issued by various regional authorities in France, which include the following:
The chaotic scene in Chambéry serves as a stark, visual reminder of how rapidly changing global weather patterns are directly disrupting the daily routines and behavior of communities across Europe.
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