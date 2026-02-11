France stunned as 79-year-old charged with abusing 89 minors over five decades

French authorities have uncovered a suspected serial predator accused of raping and sexually assaulting at least 89 minors over 55 years. The suspect, Jacques Laveugle, 79, is also under investigation for the murders of his mother and aunt.

The scale of this case has drawn grim comparisons to the Gisele Pelicot trial. It forces France to confront a history of sexual violence and the digital evidence that finally exposes these crimes.

The 'USB memoir': A 15-volume digital confession

The investigation took a crucial turn when a relative found a USB drive containing what prosecutors called a "memoir" in 15 volumes. This digital archive detailed sexual acts committed between 1967 and 2022.

The Victims: Investigators have used the memoirs to identify 89 alleged victims, mostly boys aged 13 to 17 at the time of the incidents.

Global Reach: The memoirs describe abuse across several continents. Besides France, Laveugle allegedly targeted children in India, Morocco, Algeria, Germany, Switzerland, Niger, the Philippines, and New Caledonia.

Professional Access: Laveugle used his roles as a teacher, private tutor, school employee, and cave exploration guide to get close to vulnerable children.

A trail of international abuse and murder

Laveugle’s background as an educator allowed him to travel freely. He reportedly spent decades in Morocco (1974–2024), where he is suspected of abusing at least ten victims while tutoring low-income families. He was arrested during a return trip to France in 2024.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, Grenoble prosecutor Étienne Manteaux revealed that Laveugle confessed to two murders:

His Mother: He admitted to smothering her while she was in the late stages of cancer.

His Aunt: He confessed to killing his 92-year-old aunt because she begged him not to leave her. He "chose to put her to death" rather than stay.

Public appeal: Identifying the 'incomplete identities'

In an unusual step for the French legal system, where suspects are usually not named during investigations, prosecutors have made Laveugle’s identity and photos public.

“This name must be known because the goal is to allow possible victims to come forward,” Manteaux said. While the memoirs contain details, many victims were listed with incomplete identities, creating a barrier for investigators. A national hotline has been set up for anyone who encountered Laveugle during his 50-year career.

Parallels to the Pelicot case

The Laveugle investigation is similar to the recent Gisele Pelicot case, which shocked the world in 2024. In both cases, the suspects maintained a facade of normalcy for decades while documenting their crimes.

The digital evidence: Just as Dominique Pelicot’s crimes were revealed through thousands of photos and videos, Laveugle’s alleged abuse went unnoticed until the discovery of his digital USB memoirs.

Authorities have stressed the urgency of the proceedings, noting Laveugle’s advanced age and the challenges of tracing victims whose lives were affected over half a century ago.

