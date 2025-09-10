France On The Boil: Does ‘Block Everything’ Protest Mirror Nepal-Like Uprising? DNA Analysis

The streets of Paris witnessed protesters — mostly from Generation Z — clash with security forces, set vehicles ablaze, and block major roads in a coordinated movement being described as the beginning of a possible political upheaval.

After Nepal witnessed massive youth-led unrest, France appears to be spiraling into a similar crisis. The distance between Kathmandu and Paris is nearly 7,000 kilometers, yet the spark of rebellion seems to have travelled in moments — fueled by social media and collective outrage against their respective governments. While the circumstances in both countries vary, the pattern of unrest remains strikingly similar. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the "Block Everything" movement in France:

What’s Happening In France?

The current wave of protests is being organized under the banner of the "Block Everything" movement — a digital campaign that gained traction on platforms like TikTok, Telegram, and Instagram. The slogan calls for boycotts, strikes, and civil disobedience, reflecting deep frustration with economic reforms and political instability in France.

The tipping point came after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost a vote of confidence, leading to his resignation. President Emmanuel Macron quickly appointed long-time ally Sebastien Lecornu as the new Prime Minister. However, this move has only intensified the public’s anger, triggering protests in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes, Reims, and other major cities.

Echoes of Nepal’s Gen Z-Led Revolution

Just like in Nepal, the core of the protests in France consists of young people aged between 13 and 30. The violent nature of the demonstrations is also familiar — buildings and cars set on fire, public infrastructure damaged, and clashes with riot police.

In both countries, the revolts began on social media. They also share the absence of a single leader or face, making the movements harder to contain and more unpredictable.

In Nepal, government buildings like the Parliament were targeted on the second day of protests. France’s demonstrations are currently in their early phase, but the intensity is escalating. Authorities remain on high alert.

Massive Turnout, Massive Deployment

On Monday alone, around 100,000 people reportedly took to the streets across France. In response, the government deployed 80,000 police personnel. Tear gas was fired, batons were used, and violent clashes broke out in several cities.

In Paris, protesters threw trash bins at police, set buses on fire under flyovers, and blocked major roads. In cities like Lyon and Saint-Étienne, demonstrators created roadblocks and ignited fires, turning urban centers into battlegrounds.

Root Causes

France is currently reeling from two major crises:

Economic Austerity:

A controversial budget proposal by former PM Bayrou included cuts to public holidays, pension funds, and education and healthcare budgets. Fuel, electricity, and food taxes are also set to rise. France's debt has ballooned to 114 per cent of its GDP, prompting the government to plan budget cuts worth over Rs. 4.25 lakh crore.

Political Paralysis:

No party secured a majority in the 2024 elections, leaving Parliament split among leftist alliances, Macron's centrist bloc, and the far-right opposition. France has had five Prime Ministers in the last year, leading to a crisis of confidence in leadership.

Leftist unions and migrant youth, particularly those of North African origin, have labeled the austerity plan as anti-poor and pro-elite.

An Organised Movement With No Face

The protests resemble a "viral network" rather than a traditional political movement. Organizers use encrypted messaging apps to coordinate, employing tactics such as the "Black Bloc" strategy — where masked individuals target police and vandalize government property.

Just like Nepal’s Gen Z uprising was backed by NGOs, France’s rebellion is believed to be supported by a coalition of left-leaning unions, including groups representing migrants and economically marginalized communities.

A recent survey in France revealed that 31 percent of Gen Z respondents believe violence is a justified way to claim their rights — an alarming sign of growing disillusionment.

Suspicion of Foreign Interference

French intelligence agencies are investigating possible foreign involvement, especially after incidents of religious provocation. On September 9, offensive items were reportedly placed outside nine mosques in and around Paris — seen as an attempt to incite communal unrest.

Authorities are also probing the role of Russian-linked cyber group Storm-1516, which allegedly helped spread the “Block Everything” movement online — similar to claims made during France’s 2023 riots.

Historical Context and Political Future

France has a long history of revolutions, from 1789 to the 2005 banlieue riots and the 2023 Nahel incident. In each case, marginalized communities, especially immigrant youth from suburban areas (banlieues), played central roles. Today, around 10 percent of France’s population is migrant, many from Algeria, Morocco, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

President Macron, though facing a steep decline in popularity, cannot be removed from office before 2027 unless he resigns voluntarily.

However, there seems to be an increasing frustration with systemic inequality that has contributed to cycles of unrest.