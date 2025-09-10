France Protest: ‘Block Everything’ Protest Poses New Challenge For Macron, Over 200 Detained

France Protest: France is dealing with twin troubles - while there is political upheavel, a new nationwide protest has posed new challenge for President Emmanuel Macron. Demonstrations erupted across France on Wednesday as protesters attempted to “Block Everything” in anger over proposed budget cuts and growing disillusionment with the political class. Roads were barricaded, rubbish bins set ablaze, and traffic brought to a standstill in several cities before security forces intervened.

In Paris, riot police used tear gas to disperse crowds, while firefighters cleared away charred debris from makeshift barricades near a high school. Authorities said at least 132 people had been arrested in the capital alone, with nearly 200 detained nationwide in the first hours of unrest.

#BREAKING: At this time, absolute chaos is erupting across France as thousands of protesters flood the streets, clashing with police and rioting in opposition to the government’s economic policies. pic.twitter.com/9PG9GDW0hy — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 10, 2025

The Interior Ministry deployed an extraordinary 80,000 police officers across the country, determined to prevent a total shutdown. Officials insisted that despite disruption in major urban centers like Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, and Montpellier, the country was not paralysed.

The protests coincided with President Emmanuel Macron’s appointment of Sébastien Lecornu as France’s fifth prime minister in under two years — a decision that sparked anger among opposition parties, particularly the left. Many demonstrators viewed the choice as yet another example of Macron’s unwillingness to bridge political divides.

The “Bloquons Tout” (“Block Everything”) campaign began on social media over the summer, gaining traction through encrypted messaging channels. Organisers had called for mass blockades, strikes, and demonstrations on Wednesday, with French media estimating up to 100,000 participants nationwide.

Though the turnout fell short of the ambitious goal of shutting down the country, the movement evoked memories of the 2018 “Yellow Vests” uprising, which began as a protest against fuel tax hikes but grew into a broader revolt against economic inequality and Macron’s leadership style.

Highway operator Vinci reported traffic disruptions along several key routes, while police cleared blockades as quickly as they were set up. Despite the crackdown, protesters vowed to continue mobilising in the coming weeks, arguing that the government’s austerity plans would deepen social hardship.