France pulls gold from US amid rising strategic concerns

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, France has taken a significant financial step by withdrawing its gold reserves from the US Federal Reserve.

The move marks a notable shift, as France, once a close ally of Washington, has now ensured that its entire gold reserve is held domestically with the Bank of France.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of this development, highlighting both the financial strategy and the geopolitical signals behind France’s decision.

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According to details, France withdrew 129 tonnes of gold through 26 separate transactions, leaving no French reserves in the US central bank. The country now holds its entire 2,437 tonnes of gold within its own vaults. However, this was not a straightforward transfer.

France first sold the gold it had stored in the US and later purchased gold bars from European markets. By timing the transactions strategically, selling at higher prices and buying when prices dipped, France is estimated to have earned a profit of nearly $15 billion (around ₹1.37 lakh crore). Notably, the entire operation was carried out quietly, without any formal announcements.

Beyond financial gains, the move ensures that France now has complete control over its gold reserves. Traditionally, countries have stored gold in the United States due to the perceived security of the Federal Reserve, ease of international transactions, and the advantage of having reserves in global trading hubs like New York and London. The practice also dates back to the post-World War II era, when many nations began depositing gold in the US.

France’s decision is also being viewed through a geopolitical lens. The freezing of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves by the US following the Russia-Ukraine conflict raised concerns among several countries about the safety of their assets held abroad. The development sent a broader message that reserves could become vulnerable during diplomatic conflicts.

Strained relations between the US and France have further added context to the move. Differences over the Iran conflict, trade tariffs, and other political issues have widened the gap between Washington and European allies. Against this backdrop, France’s decision to repatriate its gold appears to be a calculated step aimed at safeguarding its financial sovereignty while reducing dependence on external systems.