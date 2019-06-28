France records all-time hottest temperature at 44.3 degrees Celsius

PARIS: France recorded its all-time hottest temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday as the country and much of Europe basked in an early summer heatwave, according to state weather forecaster Meteo-France.

The temperature was recorded in the southeastern town of Carpentras and beat the previous record for France of 44.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Saint-Christol-les-Ales and Conqueyrac during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, news agency AFP quoted Meteo-France as saying.

In Carpentras, one of the hottest towns in France, temperatures had already reached 43°C by midday.

The national record of 45°C is likely to be reached in the afternoon. The Vaucluse region has been placed on red alert during the heatwave.

Meteo-France forecaster Etienne Kapikian said it was "very probable" that the record would be beaten again Friday as it was still relatively early in the day.

"(The temperature) will continue to climb and, in some places, we could pass 44 degrees Celsius," he said.