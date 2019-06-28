close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
France

France records all-time hottest temperature at 44.3 degrees Celsius

The temperature was recorded in the southeastern town of Carpentras and beat the previous record for France of 44.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Saint-Christol-les-Ales and Conqueyrac during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, news agency AFP quoted Meteo-France as saying.

France records all-time hottest temperature at 44.3 degrees Celsius
Image credits: Reuters

PARIS: France recorded its all-time hottest temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday as the country and much of Europe basked in an early summer heatwave, according to state weather forecaster Meteo-France.

The temperature was recorded in the southeastern town of Carpentras and beat the previous record for France of 44.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Saint-Christol-les-Ales and Conqueyrac during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, news agency AFP quoted Meteo-France as saying.

In Carpentras, one of the hottest towns in France, temperatures had already reached 43°C by midday. 

The national record of 45°C is likely to be reached in the afternoon. The Vaucluse region has been placed on red alert during the heatwave.

Meteo-France forecaster Etienne Kapikian said it was "very probable" that the record would be beaten again Friday as it was still relatively early in the day.

"(The temperature) will continue to climb and, in some places, we could pass 44 degrees Celsius," he said.

Tags:
FranceFrance temperatureMeteo-FranceCarpentras
Next
Story

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, discusses ways to deepen Indo-German ties

Must Watch

PT4M5S

5W1H: Elections in J&K will be conducted by the end of 2019 says Amit Shah