France’s jet ego costs big: UAE walks out, India angry, Germany frustrated

New Delhi: France has long been a military aviation powerhouse, independently building advanced fighter jets. But its tight grip on technology is starting to backfire with major clients and partners.

The Rafale is the backbone of French military aviation and one of the most sought-after 4.5-generation fighter jets in the world. By late 2025, firm orders had been placed for 533 Rafales, including export contracts from India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, the UAE, Serbia and Indonesia, with more deals reportedly in the pipeline.

France reputation for designing and developing fighter jets entirely in-house has been a point of pride. It is presently co-developing its sixth-generation fighter with Germany and Spain under the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a programme led by the Dassault and Airbus.

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After the United States, the country is the world’s second-largest arms exporter. Between 2021 and 2025, it accounted for 9.8% of international arms sales. Most of these sales came from Rafale jets, submarines and advanced air defense systems.

UAE opts out of Rafale F5

The United Arab Emirates or UAE had signed a massive $19.2 billion deal in 2021 for 80 Rafale F4 fighter jets and 12 military helicopters. It was slated to be the largest-ever Rafale export. The F4 deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2026.

The Emirates was also discussing funding for the Rafale F5 variant, which would have included new sensors, weapons and faster and more secure communications. The kingdom was reportedly willing to contribute roughly €3.5 billion of the €5 billion project.

Reports indicate the deal fell apart after a tense meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the Emiratis frustrated at France’s unwillingness to share technologies, especially optronics, which handle light detection and control.

If true, the UAE’s exit leaves France to fund the F5 entirely on its own, potentially affecting its defense budget at a time of fiscal stress.

India blocked from Rafale source code

India’s defense ties with France stretch back to the 1950s, when the Indian Air Force (IAF) acquired its first French fighter jet, the Toofani (Dassault Ouragan). Over decades, New Delhi has purchased Mirage-2000s, Rafales and Rafale-Ms for its navy.

Earlier in 2025, the Indian Defense Acquisition Council approved the “acceptance of necessity” for 114 more Rafale fighter jets. It is India’s largest single defense purchase. Dassault partnered with India’s Tata Group to locally produce Rafale fuselages, with plans to gradually increase indigenous content. A Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility is also being set up in Hyderabad for the M-88 engines.

However, it denied New Delhi access to the Rafale’s core source code. This includes the Thales RBE2 AESA radar, the Modular Data Processing Unit (MDPU) and the SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, which together define the jet’s sensor fusion, survivability and electronic combat capabilities.

Experts say this could leave India with only partial control over the aircraft and limit the country’s ability to modify software, independently integrate weapons or update threat libraries without French approval.

Software accounts for roughly 30-40% of a modern fighter’s cost. It means India pays full price but may not get full autonomy.

FCAS programme in trouble

Intended to develop Europe’s next-generation fighter system, the FCAS programme is now at risk due to disagreements over work sharing. Dassault represents France, while Airbus represents Germany and Spain. Deadlocks over design control, workload distribution and supplier selection have delayed the programme It has put the demonstrator and critical Phase 2 technology development in jeopardy. Experts describe the programme as being in a “fatal tailspin”.

Dassault’s CEO Eric Trappier recently gave the company two to three weeks to see if an agreement with Airbus could be salvaged.

Meanwhile, France’s President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized to identify common ground, though Airbus has hinted at pursuing separate fighter designs under a shared FCAS architecture to avoid the programme collapsing entirely. Germany has also shown interest in the rival Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), led by the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy.

Despite not receiving Rafale source code, India has expressed interest in European sixth-generation programmes, with experts saying that the Indian-French collaboration keeps FCAS a top contender.