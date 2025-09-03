France, Saudi Arabia To Co-Host Conference On Two-State Solution; Macron Calls On US To Reconsider Palestinian Visa Ban

Paris (France): French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a conference on the Two-State Solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Set for September 22 in New York, the conference aims to build broad international support for lasting peace and security in the region.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), he urged the United States to reverse its controversial decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials, calling the move “unacceptable”.

He emphasised the importance of Palestinian representation at the upcoming event, citing the Host Country Agreement, which mandates that the U.S. allow Palestinian officials to attend.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Together, we will co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22. The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable," Macron said.

"We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement. Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution, the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," he wrote.

The French president also detailed the main goals for the conference, which include establishing a permanent ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages, providing large-scale humanitarian aid to Gaza and deploying a stabilisation mission in the Gaza strip. He stressed the necessity of long-term peace-building measures, including disarming Hamas, excluding it from governing Gaza, reforming the Palestinian Authority and fully reconstructing Gaza.

"This will require the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and the deployment of a stabilisation mission in Gaza. We are also working to ensure that, the day after, Hamas is disarmed and excluded from any governance of Gaza, that the Palestinian Authority is reformed and strengthened and that the Gaza Strip is fully reconstructed. No offensive, annexation attempt or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince, momentum that many partners have already joined," he added.

This announcement comes amid increasing international concern over the growing humanitarian crisis in the region, exacerbated by Israel’s ongoing military operations. Macron’s leadership on the issue echoes his previous statements regarding the recognition of Palestine as a state. He was among the first Western leaders to pledge that France would officially recognise the State of Palestine, with final approval expected during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September.

Other world leaders, including those from Australia, Canada, Portugal and the United Kingdom, are following suit in recognising Palestine, while Belgium has recently called for firm sanctions against the Israeli government in response to the ongoing violence. These developments signal a shifting tide in global diplomacy and mounting pressure on Israel.

Belgium's Decision To Recognise Palestine Draws Global Praise

Egypt has welcomed Belgium’s announcement to recognise the State of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, hailing it as a "historic step" that supports Palestinian rights and self-determination.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong approval, stating that the move reinforces international efforts to establish an independent and contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In its statement, Cairo emphasised that Belgium’s decision, along with similar actions by other countries in recent months, serves as a concrete demonstration of global support for the Palestinian people. This action, Egypt said, reflects a growing international consensus on the need to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry's statement further stressed that these efforts align with the global desire for peaceful coexistence in the region, highlighting the importance of continued diplomatic pressure on Israel to negotiate for peace and address Palestinian aspirations.

Belgium’s recognition of Palestine is the latest in a series of diplomatic shifts, marking an important moment in the ongoing international campaign for Palestinian statehood.