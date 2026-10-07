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  • /DNA decodes: Why Donald Trump linked the French school riots to mass migration

DNA decodes: Why Donald Trump linked the French school riots to mass migration

In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes the global debate surrounding the French school protests, Donald Trump’s controversial remarks linking the unrest to mass migration, and the political clash over public security in France.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 12:03 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
DNA decodes: Why Donald Trump linked the French school riots to mass migration
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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DNA decodes: Why Donald Trump linked the French school riots to mass migration
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