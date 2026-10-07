/DNA decodes: Why Donald Trump linked the French school riots to mass migration

Unrest in major French cities has escalated far beyond local classroom grievances, attracting direct commentary from international leaders and reshaping public discussion around European public order. In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes how a dispute over underfunded state schools in France has evolved into daily standoffs, drawing sharp claims about mass migration and state control from overseas observers.
The trouble started in late September across the outer Paris suburbs, including Creteil and Seine-Saint-Denis, before spreading to Lyon, Marseille and Strasbourg. What began as peaceful boycotts over missing teachers, broken heating units and budget cuts turned violent as youth groups set up burning barricades and smashed transit shelters. Local authorities reported that more than 24 school buildings had been damaged, with police using tear gas against crowds throwing stones and smoke bombs.
#DNAमित्रों | ट्रंप को क्यों लगा.. फ्रांस पर इस्लामिक कब्जा ? तुष्टिकरण ने कैसे बढ़ाई फ्रांस की मुसीबत ? #DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #France #DonaldTrump @rahulsinhatv https://t.co/7MFqmCVGSH— Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 7, 2026
US President Donald Trump weighed in on social media, claiming that the unrest had little to do with local school funding. Trump posted, "The violent protests happening in France are not really about bad school conditions or a lack of teachers. Mass migration in France has gotten completely out of control. These riots are an effort by radical Islamic elements to assert dominance over a once great nation."
The statement instantly shifted attention towards France's long-standing debates over integration and border policy. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot responded directly during a European summit in Brussels. Barrot rejected external assessments, stating, "If we do not write our own story, others will write it for us." He insisted that domestic authorities were fully capable of managing public safety without external commentary.
French right-wing politicians, including Marine Le Pen, have aligned themselves with arguments that uncontrolled immigration poses an existential challenge to national identity and public order. Conservative leaders point out that suburban areas with large migrant populations are experiencing the heaviest property damage and youth blockades. Opposition figures are demanding tougher sentencing and stricter control over urban neighbourhoods.
Government officials and left-wing parties counter that blaming minority communities misdiagnoses systemic state neglect. They argue that the violence stems from decades of underinvestment in working-class schools and public services. Interior Ministry records show that more than 7,000 people have been detained since the demonstrations began, with young students making up a vast majority of those held. Local councils in the Centre-Val de Loire region estimate that repair bills for burnt school furniture and structural damage will exceed 20 million euros.
President Emmanuel Macron's administration faces mounting pressure as more than 200,000 people took to the streets nationwide. With local police units stretched thin and regional leaders warning of further damage, the debate between structural economic reform and stricter law enforcement remains intensely contested across the country.
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