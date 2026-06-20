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France shuts down 9 alleged Chinese police stations in major crackdown

France shuts down nine alleged Chinese police stations accused of monitoring the Chinese diaspora and targeting critics of Beijing. Two suspects expelled.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
France shuts down 9 alleged Chinese police stations in major crackdown
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative Image.

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