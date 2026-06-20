/France shuts down 9 alleged Chinese police stations in major crackdown

French authorities have dismantled nine alleged clandestine Chinese 'police stations' operating across the country, in what observers describe as one of Europe's most significant actions against Beijing's suspected overseas surveillance and influence apparatus, as reported by Phayul.



According to Phayul, French counterintelligence agencies reportedly uncovered and shut down the facilities, which were allegedly disguised as cultural, community and business associations, primarily in and around Paris. Investigators believe the centres functioned as unofficial extensions of China's public security system, monitoring members of the Chinese diaspora, collecting intelligence and pressuring critics of the Chinese government living abroad.



Authorities have identified three individuals suspected of coordinating the network.



Two of them have reportedly been expelled from France, while judicial proceedings against a third suspect are continuing. French officials have not publicly disclosed further details about the individuals involved. Scrutiny intensified after an incident in 2024 in which individuals allegedly connected to Chinese intelligence attempted to force the return of a Chinese dissident, Ling Huazhan, to China. French law enforcement intervened and thwarted the operation, prompting deeper investigations into Beijing-linked networks operating within the country.



China has repeatedly denied accusations that overseas service centres function as covert police stations. Chinese authorities insist the facilities are intended to assist citizens abroad with administrative matters such as renewing official documents and accessing other government-related services.



However, rights groups and investigative organisations have challenged those claims. Groups such as Safeguard Defenders have documented dozens of alleged Chinese overseas police stations across multiple countries, raising alarms about transnational repression, surveillance of diaspora communities and efforts to silence dissidents beyond China's borders, as highlighted by Phayul.