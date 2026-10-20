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France to impose fresh curfews wherever needed, says PM Sébastien Lecornu

French authorities imposed a curfew in Paris, Nice and also in central Lyon after a tourist office was set on fire during protests on Saturday. Public gatherings were also prohibited in parts of the city from 6 pm on Monday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 08:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
France to impose fresh curfews wherever needed, says PM Sébastien Lecornu
Image Credit: IANS

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France to impose fresh curfews wherever needed, says PM Sébastien Lecornu
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