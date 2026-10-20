/France to impose fresh curfews wherever needed, says PM Sébastien Lecornu

France will introduce fresh curfews in areas where authorities consider them necessary, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Tuesday, adding that restrictions imposed in several cities a day earlier had helped maintain calm.
Lecornu also thanked police officers, gendarmes and prefects for their efforts in enforcing the measures.
“Targeted curfews have contributed to the calm of this night. I thank the police officers and gendarmes who ensured their enforcement, as well as the prefects for their mobilisation. Tonight, new curfews will be decided where the situation requires it. These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors,” Lecornu wrote in a post on X.
In Paris, curfews remained in force from 11 pm on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday in two areas where looting had taken place over the weekend: République Square in the city’s centre-east and the Châtelet-les-Halles area.
Authorities had also banned gatherings in both zones from 8 pm on Monday, France 24 reported.
French authorities imposed a curfew in central Lyon after a tourist office was set on fire during protests on Saturday. Public gatherings were also prohibited in parts of the city from 6 pm on Monday.
In Nice, a curfew was in force from 9 pm on Monday until 6 am on Tuesday. The restriction applied only to unaccompanied minors, France 24 reported.
Similar measures targeting unaccompanied minors were introduced in Lille and the towns of Douai, Wattignies and Denain, running from 8 pm on Monday until 6 am on Tuesday. The restrictions applied only to specified areas.
On Sunday, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said more than 2,000 people had been arrested during violent protests across the country on Saturday.
Clashes between police and protesters broke out in Paris and other parts of France during nationwide marches against rising inflation. Protesters set fire to several locations, while looters broke into dozens of shops and stripped them of goods.
(with IANS inputs)
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