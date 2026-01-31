US-EU Conundrum: Why Paris sees Washington as a risk to European sovereignty in NATO | Explained

Transatlantic relations within NATO are currently facing one of their most severe tests in decades. Amid recent upheavals in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron has positioned Paris as a vocal champion of European sovereignty, portraying the United States under President Donald Trump as a growing risk to the continent's autonomy and territorial integrity.

This tension stems from longstanding French advocacy for greater European "strategic autonomy" and has been amplified by Trump's assertive demands on NATO funding.

Historically, France has been skeptical of over-reliance on US leadership in NATO. Even, France withdrawn from the integrated military command in 1966 before rejoining in 2009. Paris has long pushed for Europe to build independent defence capabilities. President Macron has repeatedly framed this as essential to prevent "vassalisation" or subordination to external powers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump's assertive nature on funding and security

Trump has persistently maintained that the US bears an unfair burden in NATO, providing security. In 2025, Trump secured a major NATO summit agreement in the Hague, where allies committed to increase defence spending from 2 % to 5% of GDP annually by 2035, crediting his pressure for this as big win.

Trump also suggested that the US may not defend allies that do not adequately fund their own security unsettled the alliance and pushed European leaders to commit significant boost in military spending.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned Europe can not defend itself without US, saying "European leader need the US in order to defend themselves.

He said, "If anyone thinks here again that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the US, keep on dreaming. You can’t. We can’t. We need each other."

The statement by NATO chief supported the Trump's rhetoric of US being ultimate security provider to Europe.

Trump has also cast doubt on his willingness to defend Washington's NATO allies. He questioned whether the US would honour Article 5 mutual defence commitments, saying the US has "never gotten anything from helping NATO" and expressing uncertainty about allies standing by US.

This stance of security in exchange for funding and alignment has fueled European concerns that US protection could be conditional, especially amid Trump's broader "America First" policies.

Trump fiery response and France resistance

French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticised Trump's approach as undermining European sovereignty. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Macron said Europe would not "give in to bullies" or accept the "law of the strongest," warning that US tariffs and leverage tactics aimed to weaken and subordinate Europe. Macron described endless US tariffs as "fundamentally unacceptable." particularly when used against territorial sovereignty, and cautioned against a shift to a "world without rules."

The flashpoint has been Trump's aggressive push to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory and NATO ally's asset citing US national security and Arctic interests.

Macron even called the Greenland standoff a "strategic wake-up call for all of Europe," urging other European leaders to safeguard sovereignty, Arctic security, countering foreign interference.

France advocates for a stronger European pillar within NATO to balance this, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot pushing back against Rutte's warnings by insisting Europeans "can and must take charge of their own security."

Even in 2018, Macron said that the European Union must stop depending on the United States for security and must now rely on its own military forces for protection.

He also called on EU member states to back large-scale, joint funding to mobilise hundreds of billions of euros in investment for European defence and security, as the United States shifts its focus away from Europe.

Macron's push for a more sovereign Europe bolstered by unity against US coercion highlights Paris's view that over-dependence on a transactional US undermines NATO's credibility and Europe's long-term security in a multipolar world facing Russia and other threats.