French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that his country doesn't underestimate the United States' declaration on Greenland and will support Denmark's sovereignty. Macron's remark came at a time when Trump said that the US wants nothing less than Greenland.

"We do not underestimate the declarations on Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European country and ally were to be affected, the knock-on effects would be unprecedented. France is monitoring the situation with the greatest attention and will align its action in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty," said Macron.

Earlier in a Truth Social post, Donald Trump said that US wants Greenland for its national security. "The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN," said Trump.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The US President also said that NATO would not be an effective force without America. "Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent – Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter," said Trump.

European allies and Denmark have vehemently opposed Donald Trump's annexation plan for the Greenland.

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 17% of Americans support President Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland. It also said that a substantial majority of Democrats and Republicans oppose using military force to annex the island.