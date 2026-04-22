Free speech concerns rise as ISHR slams cartoon-related arrest in Bangladesh

A leading international human rights organisation has expressed its grave concerns over the recent arrest of an individual in Bangladesh for allegedly sharing a satirical cartoon on a social media platform.

Germany-based International Society for Human Rights (ISHR) said that this incident has once again brought critical questions to the forefront regarding freedom of expression, civil liberties, and the rule of law – "issues fundamental to any democratic society”.

Citing available information, the organisation said that individual was arrested under Bangladesh's Cyber Protection Ordinance, 2025, with allegations centering on a satirical cartoon created in response to a political remark and later shared on social media.

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“It is important to note that satire and political cartoons have long been recognised as legitimate forms of expression in democratic societies. Therefore, arresting an individual over such content may conflict with the fundamental right to freedom of expression,” the ISHR noted.

Expressing concern over the incident, the ISHR stated that the “legal provisions applied in this case, especially those related to ‘blackmail’ and threats to state security, do not appear to align clearly with the nature of the alleged act”.

Such discrepancies, it said, in the application of the law risk enabling misuse and may create fear and uncertainty among ordinary citizens.

The organisation emphasised that in a democratic society, criticism, satire, and even humour directed at political figures are integral components of free expression.

“Such expressions are not only tests of tolerance but also indicators of democratic maturity. Political leaders and state institutions should demonstrate restraint and uphold a culture of tolerance in responding to such expressions,” it mentioned.

The ISHR has called on Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies to ensure that arrests and legal actions are based on clear evidence, relevance, and proportionality, warning that the application of stringent legal provisions without sufficient justification may violate civil liberties and erode public trust in the legal system.

Stressing that cyber protection laws are necessary, particularly to address misinformation, hate speech, and cybercrime, the organisation said, “It is essential that such laws are not used as tools to suppress legitimate expression. Ensuring transparency, accountability, and proper oversight in both the drafting and enforcement of these laws is crucial.”

The ISHR has appealed to Bangladesh's government to conduct an impartial review of the case and ensure the immediate release of the individual if the allegations lack sufficient merit.

Additionally, it urged for the reassessment of the "contentious provisions" of the Cyber Protection Ordinance, 2025, to ensure alignment with international human rights standards.