Free Trade or Colonial Bias? After India-UK FTA, Homegrown Liquor Makers Accuse British Market Of Discriminating Against Indian Brands

New Delhi: The ink was barely dry on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) when a new unease began brewing, not in trade offices, but in the distilleries of India. A growing number of Indian liquor companies say they are feeling left out and locked out. While the FTA has opened India’s gates wider for British gin and Scotch with reduced import duties, the doors to the U.K. market, they claim, remain unfairly barricaded for Indian-made spirits.

At the center of the anger is the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), a body that speaks for India’s local liquor manufacturers. According to its Director General Anant S Iyer, what India removed in tariff walls, the United Kingdom has maintained in “non-tariff barriers”, rules that may not show up in price charts but block access all the same.

“The United Kingdom and even the European Union (EU) do not allow fair imports of most Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) products into their markets due to non-tariff barriers related to maturation and ingredients. We only wish that the Indian government had stood firm on the issue of non-tariff barriers,” he said.

The bone of contention is the UK’s strict definition of what can be sold as whisky. The British standard mandates that whisky must be matured for a minimum of three years. This rule is applied to both domestic and imported spirits. But Iyer says what works in cold European cellars does not work in the Indian climate.

“In India, the maturation is much faster due to the tropical climate. If we keep it for three years, we lose almost one-third of the spirit to evaporation. That is a financial loss. It also changes the flavour profile. It is a punishment for making whisky in a warmer land,” he explained.

Because of the three-year rule, Indian whiskies that mature faster due to heat are disqualified from calling themselves ‘whisky’ under British law. Instead, they must be labelled as ‘Indian spirits’, a description that, Iyer says, cuts them off from mainstream whisky shelves and consumer attention in the United Kingdom and Europe.

“We want to be allowed to call it Indian Whisky or Indian Rum or Indian Brandy. Let consumers decide. Let the market decide. Right now, we are kept out simply because we do not age our spirits in cold basements,” he added.

The CIABC has now urged the Indian government to actively pursue the matter with the United Kingdom. They argue that without reciprocal access for Indian products, the billion-dollar export vision for the Indian liquor industry will remain out of reach.

“The government has set an ambitious target of achieving $1 billion in exports from the Indian alcobev (alcoholic beverage) industry by 2030. However, without ensuring proper market access, it will be difficult to meet this target. Though Indian whiskies, rum, gins, wines, etc. have been winning accolades globally, the lack of removal of non-tariff barriers and absence of reciprocal market access will make this export target hard to achieve,” Iyer said.

There is also growing concern about what is flowing into India. While British spirits are now allowed in at lower duties, Indian manufacturers fear that Scotch whisky and other bottled-in-origin (BIO) liquors may soon dominate Indian shelves by being routed through third countries at cut prices, hurting the premium Indian market before it even matures.

To counter this, the CIABC has recommended that the Indian government fix a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on such foreign products. “The government has incorporated MIP in the India-UK FTA on rum, brandy and other liquor products. The only exception on this count being Scotch Whisky/other whiskies/Gin originating from the United Kingdom,” Iyer added.

He urged the government to monitor billing data and use technology to trace each bottle from port to shelf. “We hope the government will ensure that Scotch whisky and other BIO spirits are not dumped in India at low import prices or routed through any other country at cheaper rates. This will hurt the growth of premium and luxury Indian brands,” he said.

For now, India’s liquor makers are pouring their hopes into diplomatic channels. Their demands include recognition, fairness and a level playing field. “We do not want favours. We just want the right to sell our products under the names they deserve,” Iyer concluded.