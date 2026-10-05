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5,000 arrests, 24 schools burned: Is France's student movement spinning out of control?

What began as a local protest has since spread across the country, bringing class walkouts, blockades and street marches.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
5,000 arrests, 24 schools burned: Is France's student movement spinning out of control?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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