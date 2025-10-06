French PM Sebastien Lecornu Steps Down From Post Just Weeks Into Office

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, signalling a renewed political crisis in the country. His departure comes only weeks after his appointment.

President Emmanuel Macron accepted Lecornu’s resignation on Monday morning, mere hours after the Prime Minister unveiled the names of his new government, according to Euro News.

Following the cabinet announcement, Lecornu faced criticism both from within his own party and from the opposition. The conservative Republicans expressed strong disapproval over the return of former Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, now appointed Defence Minister, reports stated.

On Sunday, Lecornu revealed the cabinet lineup, which saw Bruno Le Maire, who served as Economy Minister from 2017 to 2024, shift to Defence Minister. Roland Lescure was named as the new Economy Minister, while Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot retained his position. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also continued in their roles, as did Culture Minister Rachida Dati, according to Xinhua News Agency. The presidency announced 18 appointments in total, including 16 ministers and two ministers delegate.

National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella criticised the new cabinet on social media, describing it as merely “continuity” of the previous government.

On 9 September, Macron appointed Lecornu, then Defence Minister, as Prime Minister. At 39, Lecornu had served over three years as Defence Minister and is viewed as a close ally of Macron.

Unlike previous occasions, Macron swiftly named Lecornu, signalling urgency in stabilising France’s political and economic situation.

Mathilde Panot, leader of the La France Insoumise parliamentary group, condemned Lecornu’s nomination as a “provocation” amid widespread protests. She accused Macron of pursuing “the same policy for the rich, who are in the minority in the Assembly and the country.”

After his appointment, Lecornu thanked Macron on social media for his trust and praised outgoing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou for his “courage” in standing by his principles.

Macron’s appointment of Lecornu followed Bayrou’s government being ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote over proposed public spending cuts. Bayrou subsequently tendered his resignation.



(With inputs from IANS)