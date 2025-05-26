A video of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at Hanoi airport in Vietnam has gone viral on social media, where she is seen shoving his face, prompting reactions about the incident.

The alleged video shows Macron and his wife still in the plane as its gate is being opened. Brigitte, who is not visible in the video, shoves his face, and the French President seems taken aback by this but quickly composes himself.

As Macron is seen standing behind the gate, his wife's hand emerges, and he gets shoved in the face. Meanwhile, the crew members are also seen taking a step back from the situation.

Macron, on the other hand, after composing himself, gives a small wave to the cameras.

Although in another video, the couple was allegedly in fumes after the face-shoving incident.

The moment of the shoving was caught on camera and subsequently went viral, prompting comments and reactions from all around the world. Users on the social media platform X poured in their views.

Macron’s Support For India

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier and spoke about the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Macron had expressed France's support for India and its people in this hour of grief. He said France and its allies will continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary. He shared details regarding his conversation with PM Modi in Hindi on X.

(with ANI inputs)