French President's top advisor extends support to India at UNSC, says Paris did not allow Chinese 'games' at council

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic advisor who is in India for talks has assured his country's support to New Delhi at the United Nations Security Council and has highlighted how Paris did not allow China "play..games".

Emmanuel bonne said, "I mean the direct threats to India, we have always been very clear. Whether on Kashmir we have been very supportive of India in the Security Council, we have not let the Chinese play any kind of procedural games."

Since 2019, after India removed the special status for the erstwhile Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, China in cohorts with Pakistan has been attempting to raise the issue at the council, irking New Delhi.

The French Diplomat said, "India will be a member of the UN security council for 2 years, that is a critical occasion for us to take initiatives on....Indo pacific region, or generally speaking about addressing the terrorist threats...We will be available to work with you at the security council."

France has always backed India's permanent membership of the council. Earlier this month, India became a non-permanent member of the council for a 2-year term period. Interestingly, bonne was a member of the French team when India was last at the UNSC in the 2011-2012 period.

Asked about Chinese aggressiveness with India, he said, "Let us not go for confrontation and it's much easier to say this from Paris, than from Delhi when you almost have a problem in the Himalayas and when you have Pakistan at your border...When it comes to the Himalayas, just check our statement we are perfectly clear. What we say publicly, we say to the Chinese also privately."

Last year saw the visit of French Defence Minister to India amid the India China Line of actual control row. She was in India for the induction ceremony of Rafales in the Indian airforce.