Dating Scam Alert: French Woman Loses Rs 7 Crore To Impersonator Claiming To Be Brad Pitt

In a case highlighting the growing risks of online deception, a 53-year-old French woman, identified as Anne, lost nearly one million euros (approximately Rs 7 crore) after being duped into a fake romantic relationship with a scammer impersonating Brad Pitt. The ordeal, which began in February 2023, showcases the increasing use of artificial intelligence in fraudulent schemes.

Anne, an interior designer, first encountered the fraud after posting about a luxurious ski trip on social media. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, she told French channel TF1 that she received a message from someone claiming to be Brad Pitt's mother. Shortly after, she was contacted by an account posing as Pitt himself, referencing their supposed familial connection and praising her. Flattered by the poetic messages and thoughtful compliments, Anne gradually formed an emotional bond with her virtual suitor.

“There are so few men who write you this kind of thing. I liked the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to women,” she recalled in an interview with BFMTV.

Despite initial doubts, Anne's suspicions faded as the impersonator sent AI-generated photos and videos, convincingly mimicking Pitt’s appearance and voice. The illusion deepened when the fake Brad Pitt proposed marriage and promised lavish gifts. However, he demanded customs fees, totaling €9,000, to release these gifts. As trust built, the financial requests escalated.

The scam intensified when Anne revealed her pending divorce settlement from a millionaire husband. Exploiting this information, the fraudster fabricated a dramatic story about needing funds for cancer treatment. Claiming he was unable to access his money due to a bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie, he shared AI-generated images of himself bedridden in a hospital to elicit sympathy.

Over several months, Anne transferred €830,000, believing she was aiding her future husband. However, doubts arose when media reports linked the real Brad Pitt to his new partner, Ines de Ramon. This revelation prompted Anne to approach authorities.

Anne’s emotional and financial devastation has left her hospitalized with severe depression, BFMTV reports, as per the Daily Mail article. French media reports highlight her story as a cautionary tale about the dangers of online scams, particularly those leveraging artificial intelligence to create lifelike deception.