Fresh explosions rock Dubai, Doha as Iran warns of 'most ferocious' operation against US and Israel

Iran has also attacked the US military base in Erbil, Iraq. A drone crashed near Erbil International Airport, sending up a large plume of smoke, local media reported. No immediate casualties have been confirmed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Fresh explosions rock Dubai, Doha as Iran warns of 'most ferocious' operation against US and Israel (Image Credit: Screengrab, X/ANI)

Fresh explosions have been reported in Dubai and Doha hours after Iran vowed its “most ferocious” operation against U.S. and Israeli bases in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in joint US–Israeli strikes.

 Reuters reported multiple loud blasts in Dubai, while residents in Doha said at least 11 explosions were heard in the skies above the city. 

The attacks have triggered widespread disruption across the region, with over 700 flights canceled across Gulf countries and the Middle East, and airspace above Dubai appearing nearly empty, according to flight tracking data. 

Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, reportedly died in Tehran during the strikes, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.

(This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates)

