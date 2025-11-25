Advertisement
Fresh Protests In Bangladesh Soon? Awami League Announces Nationwide Protests, Demands Yunus' Resignation

Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Police officers chase protesters during a protest demanding the demolition of the house of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka (Image Source: File Photo/ANI)

Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Tuesday announced nationwide protest programmes until November 30, demanding the resignation of Chief Advisor of the country’s interim government Muhammad Yunus and rejecting the verdict of the “illegal” International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh’s ICT on November 17 pronounced a death sentence for Hasina after it found her guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July of last year.

It also convicted two of Hasina's top aides, sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years' imprisonment.

In a statement addressed to the Bangladeshi citizens, the Awami League said, “You have all witnessed how the so-called court established by the illegal usurper, killer–fascist Yunus and his clique has delivered a verdict against the Honourable Prime Minister and Awami League President, the daughter of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina. You have rejected this farcical judgment with contempt, and you have protested against it wherever possible. On behalf of the Bangladesh Awami League, we thank you and express our deep gratitude.”

“ With the courageous voice and support of the people, the Awami League has announced protest, demonstration and resistance marches across all districts and upazilas until 30 November, rejecting the illegal verdict of the illegal ICT tribunal and demanding the resignation of the illegal usurper, killer–fascist Yunus,” it added.

The party accused the Yunus-led interim government of conspiring to keep the Awami League and Hasina out of the election. As part of that conspiracy, the party stated that the interim government staged the “mockery of a trial” in their own manufactured court.

“The Awami League is not only rejecting the illegal ICT verdict, but is also working at the grassroots, holding discussions with political leaders, stakeholders and people from all walks of life to break the web of plots woven by this occupying force. It is now clear to everyone that the Yunus clique is engaged in anti-state conspiracies. The people are ready to fight against these anti-liberation and anti-state forces. And the Awami League will lead that fight,” the Awami League stressed.

The party warned that a “staged election” excluding the pro-liberation forces, the Awami League and Hasina will not be allowed in Bangladesh, and will be resisted at any cost.

