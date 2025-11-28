Fresh Provocation? Nepal’s New Banknote Claims These Three Indian Territories As Its Own

Kathmandu: Nepal on Thursday began circulating its newly printed NPR 100 banknote. The redesigned currency immediately drew attention for featuring a revised national map featuring Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, the territories that India considers part of its sovereign domain.

The banknote was rolled out by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), which said the new currency had been designed with updated “security and identification elements to enhance authenticity and usability”. The central bank issued a public notice confirming that the new 100-rupee note had formally entered public circulation from November 27.

This redesign has been in the works for more than a year. In October last year, the NRB handed over the task of printing the notes to a Chinese company. The Nepalese Cabinet, led at the time by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, approved the updated design in May 2024. The contract had been awarded to China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, a major Chinese state-run currency manufacturer.

The use of the new map on the banknote follows a major political decision made more than five years ago. On May 20, 2020, Nepal adopted a revised national map through a constitutional amendment, incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory.

India had rejected the new map on the very day it was issued, arguing that Nepal had altered a settled boundary through unilateral action.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said, “This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”

The MEA had urged Kathmandu to step back from what it called an “unjustified cartographic assertion” and said it remained hopeful that Nepal’s leadership would “create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues”.

New Delhi reiterated its long-standing position again in August this year when Nepal objected to the resumption of India-China border trade through Lipulekh Pass.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had stated, “Our position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass had commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades.”

This trade, he said, had been disrupted in recent years due to COVID and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it. “As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” he said.

The NRB is responsible for determining the design of Nepal’s currency notes, though any change in design or size requires government approval. The latest redesign incorporates several visual and tactile features. Mount Everest appears on the left side of the banknote, while the watermark of the Rhododendron, the country’s national flower, is on the right. The centre portion displays Nepal’s map along with the Ashoka Pillar, and the main artwork highlights a one-horned rhinoceros walking with its calf.

A tactile black dot has been added near the Ashoka Pillar to help visually impaired people identify the denomination through touch. The note continues to use the same colour and dimensions as the earlier version, and it also retains the silver metallic rendering of Maya Devi inside an oval on the left.

The currency carries the signature of former Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari, and the series number “2081” has been printed at the bottom in Nepali numerals. According to the NRB, the Chinese company was responsible for designing, printing, supplying and delivering 300 million notes of the 100-rupee denomination.

The total printing expenditure stands at approximately USD 8,996,592, which converts to over NPR 1.2 billion at current exchange rates. This puts the printing cost of each note at roughly NPR 4 and 4 paisa.