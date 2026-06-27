/Fresh tremor strikes Venezuela within 48 hours of deadly twin earthquakes that claimed 920 lives

A fresh earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela on Friday (local time), adding to the devastation caused by the powerful twin earthquakes that hit the country earlier this week and left at least 920 people dead.
The local media reported that, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the latest aftershock had its epicentre in the coastal state of La Guaira, one of the worst-affected regions following Wednesday's twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5.
National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said the death toll had risen sharply as rescue teams reached more devastated areas. At least 2,980 people have been injured, while thousands remain unaccounted for. A website set up to trace missing persons listed nearly 50,000 people as missing, although authorities have not independently verified that figure.
The twin earthquakes struck less than a minute apart near the coastal town of Moron, around 160 kilometres west of Caracas. The USGS described the event as a rare seismic "doublet", where two major earthquakes occur within seconds of each other in the same region. Preliminary modelling by the agency suggests the final death toll could range between 10,000 and 100,000.
La Guaira has suffered the worst destruction. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared the state a disaster zone after dozens of buildings collapsed and key infrastructure was severely damaged.
Officials said at least 346 buildings had been damaged or destroyed, including eight hospitals and the headquarters of the Venezuelan Red Cross. Structural damage also forced the closure of Simon Bolivar International Airport, which serves the capital, Caracas.
Rescue teams from several countries, including the United States, Mexico, Spain and El Salvador, have joined search operations as authorities race to find survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings. Officials warned that the death toll is expected to rise as emergency workers continue clearing the rubble.
To support relief efforts, India launched Operation Amistad on Friday, sending two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying an Indian Army field hospital and more than 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including medicines, medical equipment and relief supplies.
Announcing the mission on X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, "Operation Amistad underway! Two IAF C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts. The assistance contains an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes. India is committed to support the Government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time."
The mission includes a 41-member medical team from the Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital, comprising nine doctors and equipped to provide emergency treatment, trauma care, life-saving surgeries and other critical medical services. The team is also carrying nearly six tonnes of medical supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Among the specialised equipment being deployed are two BHISHM Cubes—portable, modular field hospitals designed for disaster response. The indigenous system can be rapidly assembled into a fully operational medical facility capable of treating up to 200 patients. It includes intensive care units, trauma care facilities, operating theatres, diagnostic equipment, portable ventilators, oxygen support systems and independent power generation.
The aircraft are expected to cover the nearly 14,300-kilometre journey with scheduled refuelling stops in friendly countries, as the Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemasters do not have the aerial refuelling support required for a non-stop flight.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier expressed his condolences over the tragedy and assured Venezuela of India's support.
"We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance during this difficult time," he said.
With powerful aftershocks continuing to shake the country and rescuers still searching collapsed buildings, authorities fear the humanitarian crisis could deepen further in the coming days.
(With agencies' inputs)
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