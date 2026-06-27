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Fresh tremor strikes Venezuela within 48 hours of deadly twin earthquakes that claimed 920 lives

The local media reported that, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the latest aftershock had its epicentre in the coastal state of La Guaira, one of the worst-affected regions following Wednesday's twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 07:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
Fresh tremor strikes Venezuela within 48 hours of deadly twin earthquakes that claimed 920 lives
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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